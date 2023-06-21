100s of new nurses hired so far this year, says Health P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. has hired nearly 300 nurses and hundreds more care support workers since the start of 2023, the agency said in a news release Monday.

The news release said the hirings will help the province address staffing shortages, alleviate workloads experienced by staff, and improve patient care.

It did not include information on how many nurses have left Health P.E.I. this year, through voluntary resignation or retirement, or how many nurses are typically hired in a year.

In all, Health P.E.I. said there are 547 new staff in permanent, temporary or casual positions.

9 nurse practitioners.

201 registered nurses.

72 licensed practical nurses.

265 resident care workers, personal care workers and home support workers.

Among those new hires, 147 are new graduates.

Health P.E.I. credits a new online application process with boosting hiring numbers, and in particular for making it easier to recruit internationally trained nurses.

The province says 265 resident care workers, personal care workers and home support workers have been hired since Jan. 1, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Since the process was launched in May, Health P.E.I. said, 70 people have applied through the online portal, including 45 internationally educated nurses, The agency said all of them are at various stages of the hiring process.

International recruitment missions have also been part of the effort, with 26 nurses offered employment during a mission to Dubai earlier this year, and 31 offered employment during a mission to Singapore last month.

"These individuals are in various stages of immigration and are expected to start arriving in the province early next year," the provincial news release said.

Another mission to Dubai is being planned for early next year.