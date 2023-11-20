P.E.I. nursing college issues fines for Charlottetown ambulance incident

P.E.I.'s College of Registered Nurses and Midwives has issued a disciplinary order against the final member of a trio of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff who took an ambulance for a short drive last year.

In a disciplinary order issued Oct. 11, the college says a complaint against one of its registered nurses was submitted earlier this year related to the incident in August 2022.

In April, Health P.E.I. said it had taken "appropriate actions" against the three staff, who it said "inappropriately accessed" an Island EMS ambulance and took it for a drive in Charlottetown while they were on shift.

"The allegation is that you ... left the QEH emergency department while on duty and drove in an Island Emergency Medical Services ambulance a short distance on a public roadway," the order said.

The college went on to say the member has acknowledged responsibility for the incident, and that its investigative committee feels that "professional misconduct or incompetence occurred in this case."

The disciplinary order asks that 1) a letter of reprimand be delivered to the member and put in the member's file; and 2) the member pay a fine of $500 within two weeks of receiving the letter.

Student's presence led to bigger fine

Similar orders related the incident were issued to two other registered nurses back in June. Both of them also acknowledged responsibility for the incident.

One of those nurses also received a complaint for allegedly having a fourth-year nursing student she was instructing with her at the time.

That nurse was ordered to pay $750 instead of $500.

If the latest member to be disciplined for the incident doesn't consent to the terms of the order within the two-week timeframe, the college said the issue will be referred to an investigator to launch a probe into the matter. After that, it will go to a hearing committee.