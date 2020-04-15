P.E.I. nurse 'overwhelmed' with surprise delivery from anonymous donor, Summerside business

After nearly two weeks without a working washing machine, P.E.I. nurse Susan Doucette was caught off-guard when she received a phone call informing her a new one was on the way.

With the Island's new health measures, finding someone to come and repair the washer was challenging, and when she finally did — she was told parts for the machine needed to be ordered.

"So I've kind of been figuring out how to get laundry done with family and friends, with all the restrictions of being around people and working full time," Doucette said.

"When I knew they were coming, I was a bit overwhelmed," she said, "It certainly was unexpected."

Norm Gallant, owner of Summerside's Furniture Gallery, said he was approached by an anonymous community member who suggested they would pay half the cost for a new machine, if the store picked up the rest.

Norm Gallant, owner of Furniture Gallery in Summerside, was eager to show a health-care worker his appreciation during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Susan Doucette)

Gallant said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to show an essential health-care worker his appreciation.

"When I was in Halifax, having open heart surgery and seeing what they went through in intensive care to take care of people ... to me they're a godsend. I just wanted to help her out," he said.

The mother of three — who works for the Department of Health — said she had been relying on friends and family to help her with her laundry.

I did lots of loads yesterday to get caught back up. So it's resting today. — Susan Doucette, P.E.I. nurse

In order to help her, while still complying with the Island's health measures, friends were washing her family's clothes and leaving clean loads on her doorstep.

"Just the fact that somebody would do something like that for somebody else means a lot, and sometimes there's hidden positives in stressful situations," she said.

Once she received the washer, she posted the story on her Facebook page because she felt Gallant and the anonymous donor deserved recognition.

Doucette said she's proud to report that the new washing machine is working without fail.

"I did lots of loads yesterday to get caught back up. So it's resting today."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 news from CBC P.E.I.



