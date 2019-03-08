Hospitals in western P.E.I. aim to improve staff-patient communication with system upgrade

Hospitals in West Prince are hoping to upgrade their nurse call systems to wireless technology with the aim of improving communication between staff and patients.

Nurse call systems are the small buttons found at bedsides and integrated in most stretchers in hospitals and long-term care facilities used by patients to notify nurses at their station that assistance is needed.

In addition to a wireless upgrade, the hospitals are looking for a system with increased safety mechanisms for patients.

"What we're looking to do is, this system will also integrate to other units in the hospital so they would also be able to respond," said Paul Young, administrator for community hospitals in West Prince.

Rural hospitals

"Doesn't happen often but just depends what arises. It gives us a little bit more flexibility to ensure that we're able to communicate to our broader groups so that they can support one another and respond timely to our patients' needs," he said.

This could be particularly helpful in rural areas where nurses could be away from their stations for longer periods of time and may not be able to respond to calls as quickly, Young said.

While no problems with the system have been reported, the current one being used by the hospitals is 25 years old, he said.

The tender for the new system is closing as the hospitals expect to replace it by late spring or early summer, Young said.

The work to install the new system would take about a month, he said.

"At the end of the day we're going to make sure that we choose a piece of equipment that will meet all our patient needs," Young said.

