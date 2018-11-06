Fewer women running in federal election on P.E.I.

While the number of women running in the federal election is up across the country, the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government points to a dip in numbers on the Island.

In total, five women are running on P.E.I. in the 2019 federal election — that's down from six women who ran in the 2015 federal election.

"In other words, women make up about 28 per cent of the local candidates in the 2019 federal election compared to about 33 per cent in 2015," said Dawn Wilson, executive director of coalition.

The non-partisan organization works to increase the participation of women in government and leadership on P.E.I. through campaign schools and information sessions.

It used data gathered by Equal Voice, a not-for-profit organization that works to get more women elected.

Wilson said the national numbers, which are up from 2015, are a positive sign.

"I think the parties are aware that it's important for voters to see a diversity of experience reflected in their slate of candidates," she said.

'Work to do'

But Wilson said the local numbers are a bit disappointing.

"What that tells us is that there's still a lot of work to do to recruit and nominate women candidates, especially in ridings where parties have a stronghold," she said.

Despite the slight decrease in women candidates on the Island, Wilson said there's still some positive data to glean.

"What's important to note is that at least one woman is running in each of the four federal ridings on P.E.I.," she said.

Wilson said both the NDP and the Green Party have two women candidates,the Christian Heritage Party has one, and the Conservatives and Liberals have none.

