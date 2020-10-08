Gale bears down on Northumberland Strait, causing power outages

Winds gusting as high as 135 km/h on the Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and New Brunswick have caused officials to close the service to some vehicles, and have caused power outages across P.E.I.

Environment Canada has a gale warning in effect in the Northumberland Strait Thursday, continuing into Friday.

As of 3:10 p.m., Maritime Electric was reporting 372 customers without power across P.E.I. That number had been as high as 500 around noon. Most of the outages are in Queens County along the Strait from Belfast to Murray Harbour.

Northumberland Ferries had already preemptively cancelled sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for the day due to the forecast.

There is no wind warning in effect for P.E.I., however — although Thursday's mild, wet weather was windy, blowing from the west-northwest 35 gusting to 59 km/h at the Charlottetown Airport at noon.

More from CBC P.E.I.