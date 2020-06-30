Northumberland Ferries to offer 6 sailings daily as Atlantic bubble opens

Northumberland Ferries will boost its offerings to six round-trip sailings between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia as of this Friday, as demand ramps up due to the Atlantic bubble opening.

That's the day residents of the four Atlantic provinces will be able to travel to another part of the region without advance permission or the need to self-isolate because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The ferries will be operating with only 50 per cent of their normal passenger capacity for the 75-minute sailings.

Northumberland Ferries is planning to operate the new schedule seven days a week at the following times:

Sailings from Wood Islands, P.E.I.: Mornings at 6:30, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., and afternoons/evenings at 2:30, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sailings from Caribou, N.S.: Mornings at 8 and 11:15 a.m., and afternoons/evenings at 1, 4, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Drivers and walk-on passengers alike are being strongly encouraged to make a reservation before setting out for the boat.

"This will … help us plan daily loads for safe distancing and help us trace contacts should there be a future need," said a release from Northumberland Ferries.

Masks must be worn "within terminal buildings, while embarking/disembarking, and [when] moving around the vessel," the release said, citing Transport Canada rules.

"Northumberland Ferries Limited also reserves the right to make face coverings mandatory at all times during the voyage should circumstances warrant."

More from CBC