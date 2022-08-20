Saaremaa carries its 1st paying passengers from Nova Scotia to P.E.I.

Halifax resident Beverely Beaman had nothing but rave reviews for the MV Saaremaa 1 on Saturday.

One of the first passengers off as the Quebec ferry started bringing vehicles across the Northumberland Strait, Beaman gave it a five-star rating for comfort.

She arrived at Caribou, N.S., expecting to be travelling on MV Confederation, but jumped at the chance to try the new boat instead.

"The trip was fabulous," said Beaman. "I'm a little bit emotional because it was such a smooth ride. There was no bumps. And the boat is so quiet. And the plush seats and everything!"

She said the canteen was a bit small and had only hot dogs and sausages to choose from for hot dishes, but added that there was "a great eating area, with lots of tables."

Beaman wonders if the boat will be a bit rocky in windier weather because it seems taller than the other ferries she has been on, but overall she gave the Saaremaa a rating of five out of five.

She said the new boat's level of comfort reminded her of the old MV Abegweit, adding: "I was so thrilled to be on her the first time."

Late Friday, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. announced the Saaremaa would get a soft launch this weekend before it is added to the company's official schedule on Monday. For at least the rest of this tourism season, it will replace MV Holiday Island, which was damaged in a fire on July 22.

"Starting Monday, we've published three round trips, starting at 10 a.m. in Nova Scotia," said Donald Cormier, the vice-president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

"It will obviously supplement the Confederation's four round trips, resulting in seven round trips daily, which is good capacity for this time of year."

Cormier said there are positives and negatives when it comes to adding a much newer vessel to the Northumberland Strait service. The 100-metre Saaremaa is only 12 years old, having been built in Norway for an Estonian shipping company in 2010.

Donald Cormier, the vice-president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd., was on hand Saturday to see the replacement ferry dock at Wood Islands, P.E.I., with paying passengers aboard for the first time. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

"There will be a loss of the nostalgia of the Holiday Island that served the Island well for over 50 years, so Saaremaa will be a different experience," he said. "But, like anything, there will be some positives, and some that people will miss — you know, the retro look of the Holiday Island, the kind of deli restaurant that we had on board."

Cormier said it feels good to have two vessels back in service during the peak tourism season.

"It supports local economies, creates employment for the area and is an essential means of transportation to and from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia."

It took a few more days than expected to train existing Northumberland Ferries crews who will work on the new vessel, Cormier said.

"We did spend more time to ensure that our crew could safely operate the vessel. The vessel, we now believe, and the crew are ready for service."

A woman photographs the replacement ferry from Quebec as it approaches the dock at Wood Islands, P.E.I. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Cormier said the new boat carries more passengers, with more seating and outside decks for viewing the Northumberland Strait. But not as many vehicles will be able to cross.

"She's rated for 150 automobiles, but we know from the previous operator that her true capacity is probably about 125, which is probably about 20 vehicles less than the Holiday Island."

He said staff will experiment with the vessel's truck deck to see how many vehicles can be loaded. "It likely will not be quite as many as the Holiday Island, but the traffic that will be transported on Saaremaa will certainly make more truck space available on the Confederation."

We're quite optimistic that this is a suitable replacement for this year and possibly the future. - Donald Cormier

Cormier said Northumberland Ferries isn't counting on having the Saaremaa in its peak-season fleet until a promised new ferry is built and delivered as early as 2027, though she is one option "for potentially multiple years" on the P.E.I.-Nova Scotia route.

"But we are looking at the market for other possibilities," he said, since Saaremaa is owned by the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) and that ferry company doesn't intend to sell it.

The Saaremaa's primary role is as a replacement for NM Félix-Adrien Gauthier on the Matane-Godbout-Baie-Comeau ferry run, and will have to head back to Quebec if that ferry goes out of service.

"But we know the Gauthier is a new vessel and she should be quite reliable. So we're quite optimistic that this is a suitable replacement for this year and possibly the future," Cormier said.