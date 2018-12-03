Records fall in cold, wet November

Temperatures were well below average and snowfall more than triple the norm in a cold, wet November on Prince Edward Island.

Weather stations around the Island saw more than a dozen records fall, including some for highest maximum temperatures for the day.

East Point set new high temperature marks on Nov. 3 (17.3 C) and Nov. 7 (15.7 C).

East Point also saw record precipitation on Nov. 2 (16.6 millimetres).

On Nov. 10 both East Point and North Cape set precipitation records (17.5 millimetres).

During a cold snap Nov. 18-19, there were nine daily minimum temperature records set in locations around the province. That included records for the coldest November days ever in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Charlottetown: -15.2 C on Nov. 19, beating the old record of -15.0 C from Nov. 30, 1989.

Summerside: -15.7 C on Nov. 19 beating the old record of -13.3 C from Nov. 22, 1978.

The average temperature for the month was 2.2 C below normal in Charlottetown and 2.3 C below normal in Summerside.

The biggest swing from the norm for the month was in precipitation. The 67.2 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport is 3.5 times the climate norm, and more than the average February. That falls just short of the 68.1 centimetre record from 1967, but moves into second place topping 1879's 66.3 centimetres.

The snow was fed not only by cold temperatures but also overall precipitation that was 50 per cent more than the average for the month.

