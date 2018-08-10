P.E.I. storm shelter plans come up short, says Green Party

More planning and communication is needed to make sure every Islander has shelter during severe weather events, says a member of P.E.I.'s Official Opposition.

A storm including strong winds and up to 100 mm of rain or more is has prompted a rainfall warning for P.E.I. Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Green MLA Karla Bernard said the frequency of these events will only increase with climate change, and government needs to think about how to protect the most vulnerable people.

"When I heard last week that there was this weather coming, I was concerned about our limited shelter beds," Bernard said.

"I reached out to Minister Trivers asking if there was a plan to increase shelter spaces for this incoming weather."

8 beds added

Brad Trivers' Department of Social Development and Housing responded Monday by adding eight shelter beds in Charlottetown.

Bernard says government needs to better plan and communicate to ensure vulnerable Islanders are protected. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Officials with the department told CBC News in an email more beds can be added if they're needed.

"I think that the number eight is very out of touch with the reality of our homeless situation in P.E.I. We know from several different places that we have not enough shelter beds as it is," said Bernard.

"Eight focused in Charlottetown ... That's making a lot of assumptions that they're going to be able to make accommodations for things like child care.

"What if they do work? How are we going to get them back for work? There's a lot of things to consider when we don't offer services to people in their own communities."

Bernard said society often makes assumptions about homelessness but with the housing affordability crisis, people with full-time jobs have also been left couch surfing or living in cars or tents.

"If we find ourselves in a situation where there's flooding, as there is in B.C. right now, if we don't have some of these shelter spaces up and ready to roll when we see a significant climate change event, we're not going to be ready for it," the MLA said.

"Let's take this as a trial run to get ready for the more significant events which we know we're going to see."