Some novels recommended for removal from P.E.I. curriculum

Some classic novels such as To Kill a Mockingbird and Lord of the Flies may soon no longer be read as a class in P.E.I. schools.

P.E.I.'s Department of Education says it's completed a review of whole-class novels for grades 10 to 12.

Lord of the Flies and To Kill a Mockingbird were among the titles recommended to be removed from class curriculums.

"It's not necessarily a book challenge or a book banning," said Yolanda Hood, metaliteracy and student engagement librarian at UPEI.

It's actually a good thing that there is a review. — Yolanda Hood

The department said the books could still be part of classroom libraries and book clubs.

"School libraries are maintained by the school teacher librarians not the department, although there is an expectation for materials to be vetted using the P.E.I. selection of evaluation of learning resources," the department said in an email.

Reviews should happen

It's normal for schools to look at and review their curriculum, Hood said.

'If we only maintain a certain set of books in the curriculum that means that our students are missing out on some of the newer literature that really does matter to our society,' says Yolanda Hood, metaliteracy and student engagement librarian at UPEI. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I chuckle because more schools should actually do it. Review the texts that students read in their classes as part of the curriculum," Hood said.

"It doesn't happen as often as it should. So it's actually a good thing that there is a review."

Hood said to her generation those are considered classics, but there is a new wave of books being published that better reflect the contemporary world and may be considered classics in the future.

"If we only maintain a certain set of books in the curriculum that means that our students are missing out on some of the newer literature that really does matter to our society," she said.

"School librarians or teacher librarians we definitely need to think about 'how do you select materials, what is the best materials to select, how does that fit into the curriculum?'"

We now live in a time where it's OK for people to tell their own stories from diverse voices. — Yolanda Hood

Hood has taught junior high and high school English classes as well as university programs. She read Lord of the Flies as part of her teaching. Through the years the book has been called out for racial slurs and violence.

"I don't actually know if there is a problem introducing kids to it, because they're introduced to it so many ways in their everyday lives," Hood said.

"We want to protect kids from things that are in books, but sadly many kids are experiencing the very things we are hoping to protect them from."

Hood looked at the policy the department is using to determine what books to use as part of the curriculum. She said it isn't about removing controversy.

To Kill a Mockingbird has been challenged in the past for the language used in the novel.

"They want to make sure that there is currency and relevance in the materials that they are selecting."

To Kill a Mockingbird has also been challenged through the years, but Hood said it's not for the overall theme of the book but often the language used.

The other side of the argument is that in the time frame, racial slurs were used casually and the text is a reflection of that period, Hood said.

"I think what is important to think about … we now live in a time where it's OK for people to tell their own stories from diverse voices," Hood said.

"So you don't necessarily have to have Harper Lee tell their story."

A teacher committee is exploring replacement options for books to be read in the classroom and is seeking input from groups such as The P.E.I. Human Rights Commission, Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. and The Black Cultural Society.

"Although it is a recommendation, the books have not been removed to date. The committee needs to complete the process, which includes discussions with teachers who are currently using the books," officials from the department said in an email.