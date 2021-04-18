P.E.I. marks 1-year anniversary of N.S. tragedy with 'heavy hearts'

Prince Edward Island will light its government offices in blue and white to remember the 22 lives lost in a shooting tragedy in Nova Scotia one year ago.

A "display of solidarity" will be placed at the provincial administrative building at 95 Rochford St. in Charlottetown between 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Nova Scotian music will also be played. Everyone is welcome to view the display to remember the victims of the tragedy and their families.

"It's hard to believe it was almost this time last year that the massacre happened in our sister province," said Premier Dennis King in a news release.

"On this one-year anniversary, with heavy hearts, we are reminded of the profound bonds we share as Atlantic Canadians. Though we still cannot be with our Nova Scotian neighbours and loved ones this weekend because of COVID-19, all Islanders are with them in spirit."

'One big Atlantic family'

P.E.I. Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson said the tragedy is a reminder that "we are one big Atlantic family."

"My thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by this devastating event, and to the law enforcement community, know that we are grateful for the job that you do every day. One of your own paid the ultimate sacrifice and that will not be forgotten," he said in the release.

Islanders may also watch the remembrance service organized by the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society online .

