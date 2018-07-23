Why Northumberland Ferries has revamped its menu

This summer the two ferries that run between Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and Caribou, Nova Scotia, have introduced an updated, locally-sourced menu that better reflects P.E.I.'s growing culinary reputation.

Northumberland Ferries hadn't updated its menu for five years, officials say.

There's some really traditional items you don't want to mess with. — Ilona Daniel

"With P.E.I. being known as The Food Island we wanted to showcase some of the delicious cuisine that P.E.I. has become known for," said Allison Clark, Northumberland Ferries' marketing co-ordinator. "We have many visitors that take the ferry and we want this to be their first taste of the Island."

'As much local as possible'

So Northumberland Ferries brought in well-known P.E.I. chef Ilona Daniel for a major menu overhaul.

Hand pies are made in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., where the Confederation Bridge replaced the ferry to New Brunswick 21 years ago. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries)

"For the last decade I've been working ... to really establish and move our culinary story forward. And I believe this project is just a wonderful example of that," Daniel said.

Repeat customers may notice one change right away — the ferry cafeteria now has a name, The Saltwater Café.

If you're like many travellers, you may have a favourite meal that's become a ferry-ride tradition.

"One thing that was important for me working on the ferry menu was, there's some really traditional items you don't want to mess with," noted Daniel. "How do you strike a balance between maintaining nostalgia and some of the traditional items while meeting some of the modern dietary concerns and requirements?

"Also for me it's always important to inject as much local as possible into all the projects I work on."

'A little more flavourful'

The menu now includes P.E.I.-made pulled pork handpies made by The Handpie Company of Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., and Day Drift craft sodas from Upstreet Brewing in Charlottetown.

Chef Ilona Daniel has been introducing Northumberland Ferries customers to P.E.I. cuisine for the last four years through its Seaside Experiences program — now, she's revamped their entire menu. (Heather Ogg)

There's also an emphasis on seafood: weekend specials include fish and chips, New Annand Clams from P.E.I., and scallops and chips. There's also a lobster sandwich on a whole wheat croissant.

Then there's chowder cheese fries — "It's like a love child of chowder and poutine!" Daniel said. P.E.I.-made french fries are topped with cheese curds and smothered in seafood chowder.

A new "upscale" chicken club sandwich on a brioche bun includes a "fun, funky aoili" mayonnaise made with spicy ancho peppers. "We wanted to go with something a little more flavourful," Daniel explained. "We've moved past sriracha."

Donair egg rolls are a Maritime flavour treat. Day Drift craft sodas are made on P.E.I. by Upstreet Brewing. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries )

Donair egg rolls are another Maritime novelty that diners are unlikely to find elsewhere.

Daniel's personal favourite new item?

"Right now I'm really addicted to the dill pickle fries!" she laughs. "When I first moved to P.E.I. I'd never heard of a deep-fried pickle ... my world has changed." The pickles are sliced, coated in cornmeal and deep fried, served with honey mustard for dipping.

East Coast snacks

Daniel recalled one of her favourite aspects of summer travel with her family was discovering locally-made snacks and treats at stops along the way, like coconut patties in Florida and pecan logs in Georgia.

Many of the snacks at new kiosks are made in the Maritimes, including Bandha Bar, Real Food Bars and Maritime Madness bacon brittle. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries )

"So we made a P.E.I. snack shack with all sorts of local candies and chips," she said. The grab-and-go area is called the East Coast Snack Shack.

Maritime Marzipan, a new P.E.I. business, is selling its almond treats in the shapes of seashells and little potatoes. Jercules beef jerky and Maritime Madness bacon brittle, all made on the Island, are also stocked.

P.E.I.-made Jercules beef jerky is now available on-board the Holiday Island and the Confederation ferries. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries )

"Being able to bring some of the smaller producers on our Island to have such a stage and access to clientele on the ferries is the main thing, and to be able to share their stories," Daniel said. "It's a very authentic way of helping our community grow and that allows all of us to grow together."



Chowder, hot dogs remain

Daniel asked around among different demographic groups and found traditional items people wanted to remain on the menu included chowder, hot dogs, and more.

'There's some traditional items you don't want to mess with,' says Daniel — one of those was the popular egg salad sandwich. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries)

"Some of the baby boomers were really fond of the egg salad sandwiches — which are not something I would be looking for as a diner," she said.

"You can change and rejuvenate a lot of things but there's certain things you don't want to mess with!" Daniel did update the egg salad sandwich, swapping out the bread for a croissant.

Pizza by the slice, hamburgers, chicken strips and a traditional cold plate are also ferry menu staples that remain.

Clams harvested on P.E.I. are part of the new menu at The Saltwater Café on-board the ferries. (Submitted by Northumberland Ferries)

The ferry service also offers a program called Seaside Experiences which allows travellers on some crossings to enjoy live local music as well as sample food, wine and beer. The Confederation ferry features P.E.I. businesses and chefs, while the Holiday Island ship does the same with Nova Scotia businesses.

Daniel encourages Islanders to walk aboard the ferry with people they may have visiting and take a little cruise across the Northumberland Strait, just for a fun outing — something she said she often does.

"For me there's something quite magical about it," she said.

