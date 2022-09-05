Reduced sailings Monday for P.E.I.-N.S. ferry
Passengers were stuck on board MV Confederation for 8 hours Sunday
Northumberland Ferries has reduced its schedule of sailings between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia for Labour Day Monday, after the MV Confederation encountered problems Sunday.
Passengers who boarded the ferry Sunday morning at 8:30 were stuck on board for approximately eight hours after the ship experienced a steering issue and dropped both anchors. The vessel returned to its berth Sunday evening with the help of a Canadian Coast Guard vessel, and passengers were able to leave.
In a release Monday, Northumberland Ferries said that "due to a technical problem on the MV Confederation" some sailings were cancelled.
The ferries are scheduled to leave Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will leave Caribou, N.S., at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. That's just six sailings compared to the 14 that are normally scheduled, according to the ferry company's website.
The company said Sunday the MV Confederation would undergo inspections in Caribou with Transport Canada representatives before resuming operations.
Rough summer for NFL
The Confederation is one of two ferries operating between Caribou and Wood Islands. MV Saaremaa 1, the ship that was brought in to replace MV Holiday Island, started service two weeks ago.
The Holiday Island has been out of commission since late July after a fire in the engine room caused extensive damage to the ship. More than 200 people had to abandon ship.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?