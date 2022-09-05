Reduced sailings Monday for P.E.I.-N.S. ferry

Northumberland Ferries has reduced its schedule of sailings between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia for Labour Day Monday, after the MV Confederation encountered problems Sunday.

Passengers who boarded the ferry Sunday morning at 8:30 were stuck on board for approximately eight hours after the ship experienced a steering issue and dropped both anchors. The vessel returned to its berth Sunday evening with the help of a Canadian Coast Guard vessel, and passengers were able to leave.

In a release Monday, Northumberland Ferries said that "due to a technical problem on the MV Confederation" some sailings were cancelled.

The ferries are scheduled to leave Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will leave Caribou, N.S., at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. That's just six sailings compared to the 14 that are normally scheduled, according to the ferry company's website.

The company said Sunday the MV Confederation would undergo inspections in Caribou with Transport Canada representatives before resuming operations.

Rough summer for NFL

The Confederation is one of two ferries operating between Caribou and Wood Islands. MV Saaremaa 1, the ship that was brought in to replace MV Holiday Island, started service two weeks ago.

The Holiday Island has been out of commission since late July after a fire in the engine room caused extensive damage to the ship. More than 200 people had to abandon ship.