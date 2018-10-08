New fall ferry schedule between P.E.I., Nova Scotia starts Tuesday

A new fall schedule for the ferry between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will take hold Oct. 9 and run until Nov. 4.

The new schedule sees the 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ones from Caribou, N.S., eliminated.

Here is the new schedule:

Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

For more information on Northumberland Ferries' crossings, visit its website.

