P.E.I., Nova Scotia artists auctioning off painting to raise money for Barho family

An artist from P.E.I. and another in Nova Scotia are auctioning off a painting they created together to raise money for the Barho family in Halifax.

Vannessa Watts lives in Charlottetown and worked with her boyfriend Taylor MacLean, who lives in Lake Echo, N.S., to create the starry scene as a fundraiser for the family.

The Barho family, who came to Canada as Syrian refugees, lost seven children last month in what was the deadliest house fire in recent Nova Scotia history.

The seven children who died in the fire are three-month-old Abdullah; Rana, 2; Hala, 3; Ola, 8; Mohamad, 9; Rola, 12; and Ahmed, 14.

"When I saw that on the news, honestly it gave me chills. No one should ever have to go through an experience like that," Watts said.

"Not only losing their home, but losing their children as well."

Roughly 2,800 people attended the funeral in Halifax for the victims of the fire. (Submitted)

'Finding some light in the darkness'

In the days that followed the tragedy, people left out stuffed animals as a tribute to the seven Barho children.

When she saw the family in mourning and the overwhelming number of people from across the country — and the world — showing support, Watts felt a need to contribute in anyway she could.

'It's so heartwarming to see that so many are wanting to help this family out,' Watts says. (Submitted by Vannessa Watts)

"It was honestly amazing to see all of the community come together," she said regarding the outpouring of support for the Barho family.

"It's so heartwarming to see that so many are wanting to help this family out."

For the first time as a couple, Watts and her boyfriend Taylor MacLean teamed up as artists to make something together. They created the painting and have since called it Light The Way.

Taylor MacLean works as an artist in Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Vannessa Watts)

"It's a nighttime scene with a lake behind it with the trees silhouetted in the lake. It's a starry night, is the best way to describe it," she said.

"The two bears are both holding a little lantern. In my mind it symbolizes that it's their way of finding some light in the darkness."

The two are accepting private messages on their Facebook and Instagram accounts (@taylorscotstudio and @hennabynessaa) to raise money for the family — much like a social media silent auction.

100 per cent of the proceeds will go toward the family, Watts said, and the winning bidder will get a proof of donation once the donation has been made.

The auction closes on Sunday, March 17.

