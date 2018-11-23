Blowing snow advisory in effect for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory, which is in effect for all of P.E.I. Friday.

Poor visibility is expected or occurring due to blowing snow, and travel is expected to be hazardous. Drivers are being asked to adjust to changing road conditions.

Gusts up to 80 km/h are expected, with conditions to improve in the evening, as winds and flurries diminish.

Ferries, bridge affected

Travel on and off the Island has also been affected. Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all of its Friday crossings.

There are also restrictions in place on the Confederation Bridge — with traffic currently closed to high-sided vehicles.

More P.E.I. news