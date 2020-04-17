6 P.E.I. news stories from this week that aren't about the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has almost entirely consumed the news for the last month, but not quite.

Here are six stories from CBC P.E.I. this week that make no mention of the pandemic at all, and two with an incidental mention.

On Sunday night, two men broke out of the Provincial Correctional Centre. On Monday night, they were both back in custody.

Later this month, the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation will take its turn among 52 museums from around the world operating a popular Instagram account: @52museums.

There was a rare birth of triplet calves this month on a farm in New London.

A Charlottetown city councillor is dealing with complaints from the neighbours of a cannabis facility about the smell coming from it.

Two churches in eastern P.E.I. are undergoing renovations to reduce their carbon footprint.

On Wednesday, CBC P.E.I. won three Radio Television Digital News Association Awards.