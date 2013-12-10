Court finds P.E.I. man not guilty on revenge porn charges

A P.E.I. man has cleared his name after being accused of posting a nude photo of an ex-girlfriend online.

28-year-old Christopher Robert Delong of New Dominion was found not guilty Monday in Supreme Court in Charlottetown of posting an intimate image without consent.

He was also found not guilty of obstruction of justice. He was accused of attempting to bribe the woman to interfere with the police investigation.

Delong testified in his own defence at his trial earlier this year and maintained his innocence through the court battle. Justice Wayne Cheverie ruled the evidence at trial was insufficient for conviction.

Delong was charged more than a year ago, following a police investigation into a website on which Island men were posting nude photos of local women, including some of their ex-girlfriends.

Another P.E.I. man, Brian Robert MacAdam, pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the web site.

