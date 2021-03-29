Norwood Road fire a 'total loss', under investigation

The Charlottetown fire inspector says an unoccupied home was destroyed during a weekend fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The Charlottetown Fire Department was called to a blaze at 200 Norwood Road before midnight Saturday evening. No one was in the home at the time.

"The fire took such a hold on the initial ignition of the fire and vented itself in the early stages and the fire took total control," said Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan.

"We went into a defensive mode just to keep the fire and try to save the structure as much as we could, but, again, it was total involvement — total loss."

Firefighters had the situation under control around 2 a.m. On Sunday afternoon, no visible remnants of the structure remained.

Piles of rubble remained where the house once stood on Sunday afternoon. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"The home was vacant for a period of time, but a lot of family heirlooms were still in the home. A lot of antiques were lost, a lot of personal belongings … were lost in the fire," Bryan said.

"We're still investigating. It's the early stages, hopefully have a cause and determination and very soon."

Bryan said the Charlottetown police are also involved in the investigation.

More from CBC P.E.I.