Norwood Road fire a 'total loss', under investigation
Charlottetown Fire Department battled the blaze for 2 hours Saturday evening
The Charlottetown fire inspector says an unoccupied home was destroyed during a weekend fire and the cause is still under investigation.
The Charlottetown Fire Department was called to a blaze at 200 Norwood Road before midnight Saturday evening. No one was in the home at the time.
"The fire took such a hold on the initial ignition of the fire and vented itself in the early stages and the fire took total control," said Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan.
"We went into a defensive mode just to keep the fire and try to save the structure as much as we could, but, again, it was total involvement — total loss."
Firefighters had the situation under control around 2 a.m. On Sunday afternoon, no visible remnants of the structure remained.
"The home was vacant for a period of time, but a lot of family heirlooms were still in the home. A lot of antiques were lost, a lot of personal belongings … were lost in the fire," Bryan said.
"We're still investigating. It's the early stages, hopefully have a cause and determination and very soon."
Bryan said the Charlottetown police are also involved in the investigation.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.