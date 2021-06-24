At least 35 people displaced by apartment fire in Charlottetown

Nearly three dozen people were displaced by an early-morning fire Thursday that damaged a 12-unit apartment building on Norwood Road in Charlottetown, according to the Canadian Red Cross.



The Red Cross said volunteers have been helping to arrange emergency housing and meals for all 35 residents.

A news release said the organization was "assessing needs for other support like emergency purchases of clothing once tenants learn if and when they can retrieve other personal effects from the damaged three-storey structure."



There were no reports of injuries from the fire, the news release added.

There are no reports of injuries caused by the apartment building fire on Norwood Road in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Fire department personnel were still on the scene at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

More from CBC P.E.I.