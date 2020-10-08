Morning ferries cancelled, bridge traffic restricted by gale in Northumberland Strait

The ferries between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are still not running and traffic on Confederation Bridge remains restricted as a gale blows through the Northumberland Strait.

At 6 a.m. Confederation Bridge was recording wind speeds of 96 km/h with gusts of 125 km/h. Traffic restrictions have been in place, meaning no high-side vehicles such as transport trucks, since 9:35 a.m. Thursday. All Northumberland Ferries sailings were cancelled Thursday, and Friday mornings sailings have also been cancelled.

Michel Le Chasseur, general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., said about 75 trucks were waiting on each side of the bridge Friday morning.

"It looks like it's going to be certainly all morning and probably most of the afternoon," said Le Chasseur.

"Perhaps we'll have a break in the winds at some point in the afternoon and let those trucks go through."

There are generally about 50 incidents of bridge restrictions each year, mostly in October through March, he said.

In addition to transportation disruptions Thursday, the wind blew down a building under construction in Charlottetown.

"Those winds are very strong following that low pressure that brought us all the rain the other night," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Those northerly winds are really making things feel a lot colder than what the thermometer is reading. You're going to have to bundle up for today."

Simpkin is forecasting a high of around 10 C Friday.

A gale warning is in effect on the strait, but there is no wind warning for the Island. The wind is forecast to blow at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 for most of the day, dropping to 30 with gusts to 50 in the late afternoon before finally easing in the early morning hours.

More from CBC P.E.I.