Ferry workers reject tentative agreement
The union representing engineers and electricians with Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says members have voted against a tentative agreement with the company.

Unifor Local 4508 represents 19 engineers and electricians who work for Northumberland Ferries Ltd. (Julia Cook/CBC)

The 19 members of Unifor Local 4508 have also opted not to strike at this time.

Northumberland Ferries has service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

Jim Mott, a national representative with Unifor, said the tentative offer was taken to the members on Monday. 

"It wasn't satisfactory to them," he said. "There was more people in favour of turning it down than there was in favour of it. We took a strike vote probably last month, but at this point we would rather go back to the table."

Mott would not reveal what the stumbling blocks are at this time. 

But he said he is optimistic that through conciliation, they'll be able to reach a deal.

With files from Angela Walker

