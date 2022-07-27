P.E.I.-N.S. ferry service resumes 5 days after MV Holiday Island fire

Ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia resumed Wednesday, almost a week after an engine room fire on MV Holiday Island put a halt to all ferry service to and from the Island.

MV Confederation departed the harbour at Wood Islands, P.E.I. at 7 a.m. AT with 34 vehicles on board — about average for the first trip on a Wednesday morning, according to operator Northumberland Ferries Ltd. It held 14 trucks, six motorcycles, four campers and about 20 cars.

The Confederation will be running four round trips per day to start, with the last trip back toward Caribou, N.S., departing at 6:30 p.m. AT. The times are:

From Wood Islands at 7 and 10 a.m. and 1:30 and 5 p.m. AT.

From Caribou at 8:30 and 11:45 a.m. and 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. AT.

Northumberland Ferries says it is working on a plan to expand the Confederation schedule to six round trips per day.

The resumption followed five days of no ferry service as the company dealt with the aftermath of the fire. During that time, the only way to get a vehicle on or off the Island was via the Confederation Bridge that links P.E.I. and New Brunswick.

More than 200 people had to be evacuated from the Holiday Island Friday afternoon as it approached Wood Islands with heavy smoke rising to the sky due to a fire in the ship's engine room.

As of late Tuesday, Transportation Safety Board inspectors were still waiting to get access to that room to start the process of determining what went wrong.

A truck boards MV Confederation Wednesday. Fourteen trucks, six motorcycles, four campers and about 20 cars were on board for the 7 a.m. trip to Caribou, N.S. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

John Dalziel is a former Transport Canada Marine Safety inspector who worked 50 years in ship construction and repair supervision.

He told CBC News the fact the fire continued to burn for more than 24 hours despite attempts to put it out indicates something obviously went very wrong.

"If you can seal the engine room and you flood it with carbon dioxide, the fire should go out," he said.

"The fact that the fire continued so long suggests that maybe it didn't work as well as it should have. And certainly when they have a chance to look at this more closely, they can evaluate why that happened."

Transportation Safety Board investigators get ready to board MV Holiday Island on Wednesday morning. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Northumberland Ferries and the federal government have said they are looking at options to replace the ferry.

In 2019, Ottawa announced it would procure a new vessel to replace the Holiday Island, though that's not expected until at least 2027.

Dalziel said it is very likely the Holiday Island will never operate again — and finding a replacement ferry won't be easy.

"To find a ship that suits those terminals, it may take some time," he said. "Hopefully people are thinking very quickly right now as to what the options are. And there probably are good options."

Union calling for mental health supports

In the meantime, Canada's largest private sector union is calling on Northumberland Ferries to ensure proper mental health supports are available for workers involved in taking off passengers and securing the ship until it could be towed to the wharf for unloading.

Unifor said in a news release on Tuesday that members of Locals 4508 and 4508A, which represent Northumberland Ferries employees, were essential in ensuring passengers left the ship quickly and without major injury by following emergency procedures.

"It is our expectation that the employer has counsellors in place to provide the required assistance to our members and provide any time away from the work environment to those employees who have had to work through such a terrifying situation," Linda McNeil, Unifor's Atlantic regional director, said in the release.

"The fact that every passenger young and old — including those with mobility issues — and every crew member made it off a burning vessel is due to the heroic efforts of the MV Holiday Island crew."