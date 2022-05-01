Skip to Main Content
Ferry service resumes in P.E.I. on Sunday

The ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has resumed for the season.

Mask mandates in place until May 6

A drone shot of the ferry docked at Caribou, N.S. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries trips between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., began Sunday, with bookings now available for the month of May.

The departure schedule for the month is as follows:

  • Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
  • Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries said reservations are not required, but are encouraged to guarantee a spot.

Mask mandates are in place for travellers until at least next Friday.

