Ferry service resumes in P.E.I. on Sunday

The ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has resumed for the season.

Northumberland Ferries trips between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., began Sunday, with bookings now available for the month of May.

The departure schedule for the month is as follows:

Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries said reservations are not required, but are encouraged to guarantee a spot.

Mask mandates are in place for travellers until at least next Friday.