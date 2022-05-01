Ferry service resumes in P.E.I. on Sunday
The ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has resumed for the season.
Mask mandates in place until May 6
The ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has resumed for the season.
Northumberland Ferries trips between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., began Sunday, with bookings now available for the month of May.
The departure schedule for the month is as follows:
- Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
- Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
Northumberland Ferries said reservations are not required, but are encouraged to guarantee a spot.
Mask mandates are in place for travellers until at least next Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?