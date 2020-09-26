No more staying in car during crossings, says Northumberland Ferries

Starting Oct. 1, people travelling on Northumberland Ferries will once again have to leave their vehicles and go to the passenger areas during crossings.

Transport Canada had allowed an exemption of the regulation during the spring and summer this year because of the pandemic.

People are required to wear a mask when moving around the ship, but face coverings can be removed once seated if physical distancing can be maintained.

Donald Cormier, vice-president of operations and safety management for Northumberland Ferries, said Transport Canada now thinks that people are familiar with wearing a mask, physical distancing and sanitation protocols on the ships.

"Our ships certainly are not crowded this time of year and, obviously, with impending weather, it may not be as pleasant to stay down on the vehicle deck," he said.

Cormier estimates about 30 per cent of passengers opted to stay in their vehicles over the spring and summer this year.

Northumberland Ferries operates crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., as well as from Digby, N.S., to Saint John, N.B.

More from CBC P.E.I.