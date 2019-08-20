Issues continue for Northumberland Ferries, no timeline on fix
MV Confederation hasn’t been sailing since Sunday
Ferry runs continue to be reduced between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia as a problem continues with the MV Confederation's propulsion system.
The issue began Sunday and continued to cause reduced runs on Monday with MV Confederation sidelined.
Ferry officials say efforts by technical experts from Europe and their maintenance staff haven't solved the problem and a specialist is en route, but there's no timeline for the return to normal service.
Northumberland Ferries officials said until further notice there will be five round trips a day between Wood Islands and Caribou on the MV Holiday Island.
The ferry will leave from Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Crossings from Caribou, N.S., at 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
