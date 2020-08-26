Northumberland Ferries cancels more crossings over 'technical problems'

More Northumberland Ferries sailings are being cancelled because of "technical problems" involving MV Confederation.

There will be no 2:30 p.m. sailing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., on Wednesday and no 4 p.m. trip from Caribou, N.S.

Three other sailings across the Northumberland Strait between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia were cancelled earlier: the 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. crossings from Wood Islands and the 8 a.m. return from Caribou.

On Twitter, Northumberland Ferries said: "The 16:00 from Wood Islands is still on track as of right now. We recommend keeping an eye on social media, or touching base with our customer service team toll-free at 1-877-762-7245 before your departure."

The ferry service currently offers six round-trip crossings a day across the Northumberland Strait.

More from CBC P.E.I.