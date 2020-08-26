Northumberland Ferries cancels more crossings over 'technical problems'
At least 5 MV Confederation sailings affected for the day
More Northumberland Ferries sailings are being cancelled because of "technical problems" involving MV Confederation.
There will be no 2:30 p.m. sailing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., on Wednesday and no 4 p.m. trip from Caribou, N.S.
Three other sailings across the Northumberland Strait between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia were cancelled earlier: the 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. crossings from Wood Islands and the 8 a.m. return from Caribou.
On Twitter, Northumberland Ferries said: "The 16:00 from Wood Islands is still on track as of right now. We recommend keeping an eye on social media, or touching base with our customer service team toll-free at 1-877-762-7245 before your departure."
The ferry service currently offers six round-trip crossings a day across the Northumberland Strait.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.