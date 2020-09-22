Police search on hold during storm for P.E.I. teen near Northport

The recovery search for a missing teen near Northport, P.E.I., has been temporarily put on hold as weather conditions have deteriorated in the path of the oncoming storm.

Sgt. Neil Logan of Prince District RCMP said crews were recalled around 2 p.m. Tuesday as conditions were becoming unsafe for the searchers.

"We had our helicopter up today and boats in the water and conservation was up there assisting us as well," Logan said.

"Really disappointing day for us there. Over the last two days we have really been hoping that we were going to bring this to a conclusion and kind of give the family some closure there on everything."

They are looking for 17-year-old Alex Hutchinson, who went missing in the water last Wednesday.

He was boating with two other teens, Ethan Reilly and Max MacIsaac, when their small boat capsized.

An RCMP boat taking part in the search for a missing teen near Northport, PEI. (John Robertson/CBC)

MacIsaac was able to make it to shore Wednesday evening and called 911.

Reilly's body was recovered near Fox Island on Sunday.

Logan said the dive crews have been going non-stop during the day since arriving on scene last Thursday.

"We just want to make sure everybody's safe. We don't want anybody to get hurt with the hurricane coming in in the water," Logan said.

May resume search Thursday

"I'll have to see how the weather goes. The plan, kind of, for now is Thursday based on the forecast," Logan said.

Sgt. Neil Logan of the Prince District RCMP said the assistance of P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue has been invaluable. (John Robertson/CBC)

"But it could let up enough that we can get out there and do some coastline stuff on on Wednesday as well. We'll have to see, I guess, what the storm brings to us."

Logan says the crews have been appreciative of the community support — providing meals and snacks for searchers from the Northport Community Centre.

"We just can't thank everybody enough that's been involved," Logan said. "The community, the fishermen, you know, obviously the fishermen are such a great resource for us. They know everything about that area up there. Just a lot of support."

