Western P.E.I. inn opens up for 2020 season with new management
Inn and resort will complement one another, say new managers
The Mill River Resort has taken over the lease of the Northport Pier Inn and Restaurant, which is just outside of Alberton in western P.E.I.
The inn opened for the season last week, and the restaurant is opening up this week. The inn and restaurant are owned by the Northport Development Corporation.
"We kind of became aware that Northport Development Inc. were without an operator for this season and we felt it was a good opportunity and a nice complement to our operations at Mill River resort," said Geoffrey Irving, president of Mill River Resort.
"The Mill River Resort can benefit from the high-level, waterfront-room types that Northport Pier Inn has. And you know Northport Pier can certainly benefit from the programming and the amenities that Mill River Resort has to offer."
The plan is to create some cross packaging between the two properties, Irving said.
Mill River is subletting the restaurant to one of the previous operators, Irving said.
With files from Angela Walker
