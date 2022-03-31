PEI · Photos Northern lights illuminate skies over P.E.I.
The northern lights lit up the sky over Prince Edward Island Wednesday night, thanks to sunspots spewing out magnetic energy and coronal mass ejections. Photographer John Morris captured a few shots of the spectacular display.
CBC News
· Posted: Mar 31, 2022 10:31 AM AT | Last Updated: 8 minutes ago The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, on display behind the Covehead Harbour Lighthouse on Wednesday night, March 31. (John Morris/Lens Make A Picture) The lights are caused when charged particles escape the sun and interact with Earth's magnetic field, and then with molecules in the upper atmosphere. Another view of the display behind the Covehead Harbour Lighthouse overnight. (John Morris/Lens Make A Picture) Prince Edward Islanders rarely see the lights because the island is so far south and activity tends to revolve around the North Pole. These photos were taken from the North Shore facing north at the height of a geomagnetic storm. ( John Morris/Lens Make A Picture) Watching the northern lights near Cavendish, P.E.I. (John Morris/Lens Make A Picture) Here's a view of the aurora borealis over Campbell's Pond on March 31, 2022. ( John Morris/Lens Make A Picture) The northern lights glow above Sea View, P.E.I. (John Morris/Lens Make A Picture)
