North Winds Inn and Suites begins repairs after fire

Ten days after fire destroyed part of the North Winds Inn and Suites in Brackley Beach, P.E.I., only a patch of dirt lies where the building once stood.

Work has begun to repair the damage to the remaining buildings.

The owners of the family business did not want to give an interview, but told CBC they have plans to rebuild. Those plans have not yet been finalized.

The family of the owners told CBC the breakfast dining room that had been housed in the building that burned, has been moved to a smaller space inside the main building.

There are still 66 rooms open and operational. The inn's website advertises that it once had 86 units.

Much of the siding of the building was damaged from the heat of the fire. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Thanking man who helped people escape

P.E.I.'s Minister of Public Safety Bloyce Thompson has sent a letter to Peter Slipp, the man who was driving by and stopped to help an elderly couple get out of the burning building.

Peter Slipp was visiting P.E.I. when he coincidentally drove by the North Winds Inn and Suites as the fire started. (Peter Slipp)

The letter thanks Slipp for risking his life to save the couple.

A spokesperson for the premier said he also has plans to call Slipp to thank him for what he did.

