Community considers options for North Star Arena in North Rustico

Municipalities and community members have started a process to decide what the future will look like for the North Star Arena in North Rustico, P.E.I.

People from more than a dozen surrounding communities came together to a public meeting on Wednesday to hear the options on the table.

North Rustico's acting mayor says the majority want a new building — with more amenities and space for community activities.

"Right now, it's mainly just to get their input on what they feel is needed to service all this area," said Les Standen.

"It appeared that people wanted to go with option one, which would incorporate not just an NHL-sized ice arena but also exercise walking tracks, meeting rooms, cultural facilities as well as a library."

Acting mayor Les Standen says they will be investigating options but are still a long way off from making a decision about what to do with North Star Arena. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

North Star Arena was built in the early 1970s and there is concern the building is coming to the end of its operational lifespan.

The arena manager Dave Whitlock said the building is functional right now and operating at full capacity.

He said there are many different hockey and ringette leagues using the building every day.

North Star Arena is smaller than an NHL-size ice surface, meaning it is limited in the events it can host. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Whitlock said the challenge is that the facility is dated and space is limited.

The ice surface is smaller than a regulation NHL rink, which limits the events they can hold at the arena.

He expects that within the next few years the arena will need major repairs to stay open.

"I do see in two to five years ... some structural renovations and mechanical — like the plant, the roof, the boards would need to be done," said Whitlock.

"So you're probably looking at a one million or two million dollar project to be put into it which is not economical to me."

North Star Arena manager Dave Whitlock says the building will require expensive renovations in the coming years to keep the facility running. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Whitlock would like to see the arena replaced with a bigger facility instead of renovating.

The arena's board of directors and municipal councils have been discussing what to do with the building for a few months.

And this week more than 90 community members had their chance to weigh in.

People at the meeting put forward other ideas, like adding curling facilities, a pool and fitness centre.

The North Star Arena manager says the facility is currently operating at full capacity. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Standen said the committee will continue collecting those ideas and work with other municipalities to create a proposal to present to the public.

"Viability is the most important thing," Standen said.

"Can it carry itself? Will there be sufficient revenues to support it down the road? Otherwise you would be asking ... a number of communities to carry something that may not be sustainable, so we have to make sure that it is a viable project."

The community is exploring different options to see if it will be possible to replace their aging arena. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Standen says this is just the beginning of a long process and a final decision is still far off.

The committee plans to bring on a consultant to look at all options and costs to bring back to the community.

