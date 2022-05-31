North Shore tourism hot spots getting public transit

The P.E.I. government has announced new transit routes that will serve tourism destinations on the North Shore this summer.

There will be two routes — one from Summerside and one from Charlottetown — each with four round trips daily, seven days a week.

"As North Shore tourism operators prepare to welcome visitors this summer, the cost of travel has had a significant impact on the availability of staff," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward in a news release.

"These new routes will help with the cost of travel for employees and support a busy and successful tourism season while reducing transportation emissions."

Tourism operators in Cavendish have been raising wages to hire and even retain staff as gas prices rise, and with that the cost of commuting.

Matthew Jelley, mayor of the Cavendish Resort Municipality, hopes tourists will take advantage of the buses as well.

"The addition of public transit will be welcome news for both employees and employers within our community, as well as visitors to the region," said Jelley.

The North Shore transit route will operate for the months of July and August and include stops in Kensington, Stanley Bridge, Cavendish, North Rustico, Oyster Bed and Winsloe.

Transit officials are still talking to industry about the best times for the service and where exactly the stops should go, said Aylward. Roughly, the times will be early morning, mid-morning, mid-afternoon, and early evening.

Monthly transit passes are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. Public transportation is free for children and students in K-12.

Full schedules for the routes will be available in mid-June.