North Shore Chase the Ace organizers warn of possible scams
'I find it startling that some people would be out there trying to harm something that is doing so much good'
Organizers of the North Shore Chase the Ace fundraiser are warning Islanders to watch out for scams before they purchase tickets.
In recent weeks, fake accounts mimicking the group's Facebook page have been set up.
The same thing has happened to the Facebook pages of some of the organizers, including that of Mike Doiron.
He said the scammers messaged people on his friends list asking them for money, and that they had to deal with a similar situation a few weeks ago.
With only seven cards left in the deck, the weekly draw is now worth about $2.4 million.
The group's page has about 20,000 followers. Doiron suspects the heightened excitement about the fundraiser is what's become appealing to those trying to defraud others.
"We're more noticeable now that we're so high."
Doiron said Chase the Ace does not solicit people and does little advertising.
"If it doesn't sound right, it isn't right," he said.
They haven't gone to police because as far as they know, no one has been taken in by the scam, said Doiron.
The only places to purchase tickets are at the Lions Club in Winsloe, Cymbria, Hunter River and North Rustico, the North Rustico fire department drive-thru, at Oyster Bed Rite Stop and Mel's Shell North River, and online at www.peichasetheace.com.
"We're out here to support our community," Doiron said. "I find it startling that some people would be out there trying to harm something that is doing so much good in the community."
With files from Tony Davis
