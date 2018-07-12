Premier's brother's land added to municipal amalgamation plan

A proposal to amalgamate three communities on P.E.I.'s North Shore has been amended to include a piece of land owned by the brother of Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

In the initial proposal the 24 hectares owned by Roger MacLauchlan were excluded, creating a conspicuous hole in the proposed municipality, which would combine the communities of North Shore, Pleasant Grove and Grand Tracadie.

In May, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives wanted to know why the MacLauchlan land was exempted.

The premier responded that an historical coincidence meant the land was not included in any of the three municipalities.

On Wednesday the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission issued a statement saying the MacLauchlan land is now included in the amalgamation proposal.

