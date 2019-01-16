North Rustico will be looking for a new mayor
Anne Kirk, who served as the mayor of North Rustico since 2014, has resigned.
Anne Kirk submitted her resignation last month
Anne Kirk, who served as the mayor of North Rustico since 2014, has resigned.
Kirk gave in her resignation on Dec. 12.
She did not want to disclose her reasons for resigning. The town office also declined comment.
A spokesperson for the Department of Communities, Land and Environment says the town now has six months to hold a byelection. In the meantime, Heather McKenna will serve as acting mayor.
Kirk first became mayor of North Rustico by acclamation in 2014. She was acclaimed again in the municipal election last November.
Prior to becoming mayor, she spent two years as a town councillor.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Natalia Goodwin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.