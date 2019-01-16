North Rustico will be looking for a new mayor

Anne Kirk, who served as the mayor of North Rustico since 2014, has resigned.

Kirk gave in her resignation on Dec. 12.

She did not want to disclose her reasons for resigning. The town office also declined comment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communities, Land and Environment says the town now has six months to hold a byelection. In the meantime, Heather McKenna will serve as acting mayor.

Kirk first became mayor of North Rustico by acclamation in 2014. She was acclaimed again in the municipal election last November.

Prior to becoming mayor, she spent two years as a town councillor.

More P.E.I. news