Support for damaged North Rustico nativity scene 'shows the humanity that's left on the Earth'

James Gallant is a man of few words, who likes to let his massive light display in North Rustico, P.E.I., speak of the season for him.

But after damage was discovered to his nativity scene on Monday, Islanders came from all over to offer help or donations to ensure it could be put back together in time for Christmas.

"It's amazing the generosity of people ... shows the humanity that's left on the Earth," Gallant said. "We live on a great Island. A generous Island."

The damage was discovered Monday morning. One of the Plexiglas doors in front of the nativity scene was damaged, destroying two other light displays and some nativity items as it fell.

Gallant said on Monday that he wasn't sure how the door was removed, as it had previously survived the winds during post-tropical storm Dorian in September.

This photo shows the damage to the Plexiglas door before it was repaired. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Gallant built the nativity scene himself and estimated it suffered about $1,000 in damages.

The nativity scene is a big part of his well-known Christmas lights display. Gallant started it 30 years ago to honour his son after he passed away.

Gallant said he didn't think he would be able to repair the damage in time for Christmas.

James Gallant's huge holiday light display, as seen here in 2017, is well-known on P.E.I. (CBC)

"He had a lot of trouble this year with the lights," said his daughter Nadine Tibbits.

"A lot of them were going out and this and that and it was just like a slap in the face for this to happen to him and it just broke my heart."

Over the years, many people had made a viewing of the display a part of their own family traditions.

James Gallant looks at the new Plexiglas door that was installed by Louis Arsenault with ServiceMaster of P.E.I. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

When the news of the damage began to circulate, people reached out from all over to offer help. Too many to keep track, Tibbits said.

"I couldn't believe the feedback of the people all around the Island just from everywhere," Tibbits said.

"I had people offering to get groups together to help build and donations — it was just incredible."

A crew from ServiceMaster of P.E.I. was on site Wednesday morning to measure the missing door. They returned in the afternoon with a brand new Plexiglass door — painted to match — and installed it on the nativity scene, all for free.

"I think it's a feel good for the community and everybody involved here," said Louis Arsenault with ServiceMaster.

"It's really disappointing to see something done to anybody like this. So, we're just glad to help."

Louis Arsenault with ServiceMaster of P.E.I. shakes James Gallant's hand after installing the free replacement nativity scene door. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

They weren't the only ones. Members of the Knights of Columbus St. Pius X Parish in Charlottetown reached out to other chapters on the Island.

They quickly came up with $1,000 to cover the repairs that they handed to Gallant Tuesday night. And they expect more still to be coming in.



"Mr. Gallant, the only thing bigger than his display up there is his heart," said Dan Miller, grand knight with the organization.

"And to have a nativity scene in particular to be damaged, well, I felt that represents all of us."

Dan Miller, the grand knight of the Knights of Columbus St. Pius X Parish, says his organization was quick to help out with donations. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Tibbits said now that the repairs are underway, they are diverting any excess funds being raised to Gallant's usual charity of choice, the Children's Wish Foundation.

"On behalf of my dad, and my family, we just want to thank everybody who reached out, who wanted to pitch in," Tibbits said.

