New $10M arena on way for North Rustico

The 50-year-old North Star Arena in North Rustico, P.E.I., is going to be replaced at a cost of just about $10 million.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments will share in the cost of the new arena and wellness centre, they said in a written release Friday afternoon.

"The new centre will allow North Rustico and the region to offer a wide range of sports and recreational activities for residents in addition to increasing opportunities to host large-scale events," the release said. It will also be energy-efficient.

The new facility will include a walking track, a fitness centre and an Olympic-size ice surface with dimming LED lights and "the latest safety features," as well as improved accessibility for those with disabilities including an elevator, the release said.

The announcement was made by Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, the area's MLA and Minister of Education Brad Trivers, and Heather McKenna, North Rustico's mayor. MP Bobby Morrissey and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers also attended.

The new arena will have dimmable LED lights and will be energy efficient, a government release says. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The federal government will contribute more than $3.8 million through its green infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program, while P.E.I. will give more than $3.1 million and the municipality more than $2.9 million.

The release promised the new rink is "the first in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks."

"The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are working co-operatively to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence, while safely and sustainably restoring economic growth."

The release did not give a timeline for the new arena's construction.

When residents gathered in February 2019 to talk about what should be done with the aging arena, the majority favoured a new facility. The current ice surface is smaller than a regulation NHL rink, which limits the events they can hold at the arena.

The municipality said it expected that within the next few years the arena would need major repairs to stay open.

More from CBC P.E.I.