Communities feel effects of clubs, rinks shut down due to COVID-19

Some communities are feeling the effects of the new public health measures as rinks and community halls shut down.

Like many other gathering spots, the North Rustico Lions Club is closed. Not only does it mean people are missing social activities, the club is also missing money raised through events.

"We usually donate $10,000 to the hospital, which this year we probably won't be able to do it," said club president Edwin Doiron. "It's the community that's going to hurt in the long run."

December is usually busy with holiday events, said Elliot Doiron, a Lions club member and chairman of the bowling lanes. Rentals are normally in demand and the bar and bowling alley are usually hopping.

Rink losing money

"We just have to watch our pennies, like it's a big building with lots of expenses so you have to watch our pennies as the year goes on."

The club said the first shut down in the spring was hard, and they hope this one lasts only two weeks.

The local rink is also losing money — about $15,000 for this shut down, said David Whitlock, manager of North Star Arena. He said ice times were high in demand before the shutdown.

We all have to do what we have to do to get a grasp on this thing. — Bruce MacDougall

"We're running 50-plus hours a week, which is our normal all winter long, and it has been busier this year. For example, our ringette and minor hockey, all registrations are up."

The closed rink also means fewer people coming to town.

"People coming to the rink, they stop at the store, they stop at the Irving, they stop at the restaurant."

The rink and the Lions club said the circuit breaker approach is the right decision, but it will be hard to make up for the losses.

Pressure on budgets

Bruce MacDougall, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Municipalities, said the pandemic has put extra pressure on municipal budgets, especially since they are not allowed to budget for a deficit under the Municipal Government Act.

"It's been an impact right from day one," he said.

"We all have to do what we have to do to get a grasp on this thing."

