North Rustico scaling back Canada Day celebrations again

North Rustico, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is cancelling most of its major Canada Day events to comply with public health restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town has a reputation for hosting a celebration well beyond its size, attracting thousands of Islanders and tourists to its parades and concert in the park.

"We can't put anyone at risk, so once again, like last year, we've had to cancel the formal Canada Day festivities," said Les Standen, the town's spokesperson for the event.

The town will repeat a contest it held last year where residents decorate their homes. Prizes will be awarded, with judges brought in from outside the community.

"There'll be music in the park and bags that people can take home that will have different things in it, including games that they can play with family," said Standen.

The focus will be on getting people in the community involved, he said.

Community spirit

Unlike pre-pandemic times, there will not be events where people from outside the community can gather, and Standen said that is disappointing.

"It really takes the wind out of you, because this is such a vibrant small town, both at Christmas and July 1st," he said.

"It really makes its mark. It stands up and gets counted."

Standen expects the cancellation of the events will likely mean lost revenue for local businesses, but he added it is interesting that no one in the community is talking about that, because the Canada Day festival in North Rustico is focused on community spirit.

More from CBC P.E.I.