Communities excited about new North Rustico arena, says deputy mayor
Town hoping to have $10 million facility complete by fall of 2021
The Town of North Rustico, P.E.I., is hoping to begin work on a new $10 million arena and wellness centre in the coming weeks and have it complete by next fall, says the deputy mayor.
Les Standen said the first order of business is rezoning a parcel of land donated by a local church to accommodate the project.
"Hopefully a little later this fall shovels will be in the ground," he said.
"The 13 communities that utilize the rink are certainly all excited about the chance of getting our new arena and wellness centre."
The new centre will replace the 50-year-old North Star Arena. It will include a walking track, a fitness centre and an Olympic-size ice surface.
The cost will be shared by the federal, provincial and municipal governments.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.