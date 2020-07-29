Communities excited about new North Rustico arena, says deputy mayor

The Town of North Rustico, P.E.I., is hoping to begin work on a new $10 million arena and wellness centre in the coming weeks and have it complete by next fall, says the deputy mayor.

Les Standen said the first order of business is rezoning a parcel of land donated by a local church to accommodate the project.

"Hopefully a little later this fall shovels will be in the ground," he said.

"The 13 communities that utilize the rink are certainly all excited about the chance of getting our new arena and wellness centre."

The new centre will replace the 50-year-old North Star Arena. It will include a walking track, a fitness centre and an Olympic-size ice surface.

The cost will be shared by the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

More from CBC P.E.I.