Petition calls for traffic control on North River Road

More than 100 residents of North River Road in Charlottetown have signed a petition calling on the city to take steps to deal with speeding in their neighbourhood.

The petition was presented at Charlottetown city council Monday night. Coun. Mike Duffy, who represents the area, said traffic and speeding is a concern throughout the city.

Duffy noted Ward 3 is small but it contains a lot of amenities: six schools, two churches, a rink, a swimming pool and it borders on Victoria Park.

"We are a walking ward. When you have [a] walking ward you have people in danger when you have fast cars moving," he said.

"North River Road is a unique situation where it is considered thoroughfare into the city but also it's going right through residential areas. It's different from, say, University Avenue or St. Peters Road or Capital Drive."

Truck route not enforced

Residents are calling for the speed limit to be reduced from 40 km/h to 30. They want speed bumps and other traffic calming devices to be installed, and a bylaw restricting truck traffic to be enforced.

The current truck route on North River Road ends at Beach Grove Road. Duffy said he met with residents who organized the petition and their main concern is trucks on the section south of McGill Avenue.

Coun. Bob Doiron, chair of the protective and emergency services committee, told councillors he would take the petition to his committee for review.

More from CBC P.E.I.