Early reviews positive for Charlottetown's North River Road redevelopment plan

A plan to redevelop a section of North River Road in Charlottetown is welcome news not just for commuters now plagued by rush-hour traffic, but also for people who live, work and bike along the thoroughfare.

City officials unveiled the plan last week and are asking the public for feedback.

Though the changes could still be a couple of years away, Dave McGrath, a longtime resident of North River Road, is encouraging people to voice their opinion now.

"It's nice seeing the city make some changes and trying to alleviate a lot of issues and problems on North River Road," he said before going on to issue a warning: "Unless you give feedback, you won't be heard and changes won't be made."

Some of the most significant changes proposed by the city include an additional dedicated left-turning lane heading onto Capital Drive towards Cornwall, a roundabout at the intersection of Beach Grove Road, traffic lights at Kirkwood Drive, and a safer active transportation lane.

McGrath shared his thoughts during a panel discussion on CBC's Island Morning that also included host Laura Chapin, business owner Brett Roberts and cycling advocate Mitch Underhay.

Roberts, the co-owner of Crossfit 782 at the intersection of North River Road and Buchanan Drive, said his clients sometimes miss classes because the traffic is so backed up at peak times in the morning and afternoon.

This has been probably an issue for the past two years. We've had an influx of people moving to the Island so …. North River Road has become a much busier passage to go downtown. — Brett Roberts

"I think this has been probably an issue for the past two years. We've had an influx of people moving to the Island so …. North River Road has become a much busier passage to go downtown," Roberts said.

"A lot of people coming from downtown to our gym, they can't rely on the public transit right now because the schedule changes because of the traffic. The traffic slows things down, so people can't get there on time."

The city is also considering options for active transportation as part of the redevelopment. One proposal includes lanes on both sides of the road, while another would see a two-way lane on one side of the road.

Underhay prefers the first option, but said either would be an improvement over the current situation.

"The active transportation lanes, the bike lanes, just kind of come and go. They abandon you right in the middle of an intersection when you need them most, and then there's a lot of gravel and sometimes a few manhole covers, those grates on the ground right in the bike path.

"And then as drivers are trying to make turns, they're not necessarily thinking about bikes, they just want to make the turn."

University Avenue comes first

The city said it needs to finish its plan for University Avenue before it tackles North River Road. And while all three guests said they would prefer the work to happen as soon as possible, they understand that University Avenue, the main road running through Charlottetown, should take priority.

"You have two main arteries in and out of the city. You can't have both of them torn up at the same time," McGrath said.

"That would really create chaos."

Residents can submit feedback on the North River Road redevelopment plan online until Nov. 10.