Police investigating robbery at North River Quick Mart
PEI·New

RCMP are investigating a robbery at the North River Quick Mart, near the roundabout at York Point Road in Cornwall, P.E.I., Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP asking public if they saw anything suspicious in area at around 4:36 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police are looking for a suspect after the North River Quick Mart, near the roundabout at York Point Road in Cornwall, P.E.I., was robbed on Tuesday. (Google maps)

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler says police received a call of a robbery at about 4:36 p.m. She said they are reviewing video surveillance and are looking for a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

