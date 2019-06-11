Police investigating robbery at North River Quick Mart

RCMP are investigating a robbery at the North River Quick Mart, near the roundabout at York Point Road in Cornwall, P.E.I., Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler says police received a call of a robbery at about 4:36 p.m. She said they are reviewing video surveillance and are looking for a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

