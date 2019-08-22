North River Motel closed and to be demolished, displacing tenants

The North River Motel in Cornwall, P.E.I., has been shut down and its owner plans to demolish the building as early as next week.

The motel, located off the Trans-Canada Highway, is about 60 years old.

The owner said their insurance company would no longer insure the building, that it would need extensive repairs and was too much of a liability to keep open.

Tenants were long-term renters

About a dozen people were living in the motel as long-term tenants. They were given three months notice to leave by Aug. 1.

The building was managed by JC Property Management, which was hired by a company that leased the building from the owner.

The building's owner said the motel is roughly 60 years old and would need significant repairs to make it insurable again. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"A couple of [the tenants] saw i​​t coming and then there were a few that were ... quite surprised that that was what was happening," said Cody MacDonald, with JC Property Management.

"Nobody wants to be displaced, especially now when it's so hard to find a rental."

Rent at the motel ranged from $500 to about $850.

MacDonald said he was able to relocate some of the tenants to properties in his portfolio while others chose to look for other homes on their own.

He said tenants were told they could take whatever furniture they wanted from the motel when they left.

A demolition permit has been issued by the town of Cornwall and the owner said work could likely begin as early as next week.

The owner said the land is approved for another apartment complex but there are no immediate plans to build one.

