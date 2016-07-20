Deputy fire chief warning against grass fires, saying they put firefighters in extra danger amid COVID-19

The deputy chief of the North River Fire Department is urging people to resist the temptation to burn brush or debris around their properties Easter weekend.

With people being at home because of COVID-19 restrictions, Dean Smith said he's concerned there will be a lot of grass fire calls.

"We're moving into what we call in fire services the 'grass fire season,'" he said.

"There's just some concern there with people being around home and not having as many things to keep themselves occupied with that they may be thinking of burning that pile of brush or that dead piece of grass that's there."

Smith says grass fire calls but an extra strain on firefighters who are trying to practise physical distancing. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Smith said burning grass is not essential, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that Islanders need a permit to burn grasses, leaves, branches and other wood-related waste outdoors between March 15 and Nov. 30., and those are not being issued now due to COVID-19.

Smith said calls for grass fires put an extra strain on firefighters who are also trying to practise physical distancing. It also increases the firefighters' workload because they do extra cleaning of the equipment between each call.

