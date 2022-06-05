Lucky couple takes home $2.4M Chase the Ace jackpot
Two Islanders pulled the winning card worth more than $2.4 million in the latest draw of the North Shore Chase the Ace fundraiser.
Annete Diewold and her husband, Russell McKenna, drew the ace of spades with only seven cards remaining in the deck entering Saturday's draw. The couple will walk away with $2,411,370.
The win caps weeks of escalating excitement as more cards were removed and the jackpot continued to grow. The first draw of this edition of Chase the Ace was last February.
The fundraiser is organized by the North Star Arena, the North Rustico Fire Department, and the North Rustico, Hunter River, Cymbria and Winsloe Lions Clubs. Organizers say each one of the organizations will receive about $620,000.
