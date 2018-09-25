Pilot whale near North Lake in 'poor health,' had to be euthanized

A pilot whale spotted near the shore of North Lake, P.E.I., was in poor health and had to be euthanized, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"On Monday evening it was decided to give the marine mammal time to see if it would recover. That did not happen," said a statement from the department, which worked with the Atlantic Veterinary College to assess the animal.

"After close monitoring and health checks by veterinarians the decision was made to euthanize the whale [Tuesday] afternoon."

Fishery officers Matt MacEwen and Dan Gillan with the pilot whale. The whale was determined to be in poor health and was unable to recover. (Submitted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

The AVC will be conducting a necropsy on the whale, with plans to bury it when that is complete.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada noted that pilot whales are not classified as a species at risk, and are common in the waters near P.E.I.

Fishery officers Matt MacEwen, Dan Gillan and Owen Jackson and veterinarians Dr. Laura Bourque and Dr. Arthur Ortenburger assess the pilot whale at North Lake on Monday. (Submitted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

'Something we don't see every day'

Local fisherman Jeffrey MacNeill first heard about the whale Monday afternoon.

"It's something we don't see every day," MacNeill said. "Everybody's full of concern. They're feeling bad, this poor little whale."

MacNeill estimates the whale was more than four metres long, and was in shallow water.

The whale was first spotted in North Lake on Monday. (Submitted by Martin MacIntyre)

More P.E.I. news