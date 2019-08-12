Work begins Monday to replace North Lake bridge

Work begins Monday to replace the bridge in North Lake.

The bridge that is there now was built 50 years ago and is an important structure for both cars and boats in the area.

Officials with the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said the bridge is on its "last legs" and has needed replacing for some time.

There is a 6.5 km detour in place during that work and the $4 million construction project is expected to take until mid-December to finish.

This is one of the largest bridge replacement projects the province has ever done.

Fishermen and the local harbour authority asked the province to improve clearance for boats going under the bridge, which led to design changes and a higher cost.

Back in July, officials with the province said the construction shouldn't affect local fisherman.

